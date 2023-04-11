NEWPORT CITY - A bill transferring the responsibility to conduct property appraisals from municipalities to the Department of Taxes has gained momentum. H.480 passed to the Senate during crossover and is assigned to the Committee on Government Operations.
In the preamble of the bill, legislators justified the transition by citing data. The grand lists of over 50 percent of municipalities have not been reappraised since 2014; 107 municipalities haven't undergone a reappraisal in 10 years. The national standard is to reappraise property every six years.
Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT) initially suggested the towns be placed on a regular reappraisal schedule. This would eliminate the random nature of the Common Level of Appraisal (CLA) which triggers automatic reappraisals. H.480 goes much further than that.
Both VLCT and the Department of Taxes agree on several elements, these are:
Repeal the CLA trigger,
Authorize the Department of Taxes to outline a transitional schedule to move authority for reappraisals to the Property Valuation and Review Department, and
Require reappraisals be completed on a regular schedule
The Department of Taxes will prepare an implementation plan with support of consultants. If passed, the plan will go into effect in 2026. Fully implemented, the cost to underwrite the program is in excess of $2.4 million per year.
If a municipality's grand list has a coefficient of dispersion greater than 20, the Director of Property Valuation and Review shall order the state conduct a reappraisal.
From a lister's perspective, Nancy Moore in Derby said the jury is out. The listers need a better understanding of the nuances of the bill. Moore said a transition to the Department of Taxes can benefit small population towns, which have a problem hiring a reappraisal contractor.
"A town may have 800 parcels; consultants may want bigger contracts," Moore said.
Brighton Town Manager Noah Bond said it's a matter of personal opinion which option is better; leave appraisals at the local level or let the Department of Taxes take control. Small towns which have a chronic shortage of volunteers to be listers may welcome the proposed changes.
"I don't know if it will be better or worse," Bond said. He acknowledged appraisals aren't easy to do. Municipalities contract with companies with the expertise to conduct town wide appraisals. But, Bond said, most of the contractors are from out of state.
"From a small town's perspective, we don't have the staffing," Bond said.
Newport City Manager Laura Dolgin said, in her experience, property appraisals are a touchy subject for landowners.
"I would venture a respectful guess that homeowners would be wary of the potential for NEK properties to be valued to the equivalent of Chittenden County properties," Dolgin stated in an email. "I do not think that would go over well."
Since 2017 residential property values have increased by 71 percent, which is a driving force behind the bill. As a result of the increase in property values, 165 municipalities in Vermont are required to undergo partial or complete reappraisals.
There will be hiccups if the bill passes and is implemented. Bond said all municipalities can do is to see if the bill works.