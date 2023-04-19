NEWPORT CITY - Opponents of H.230, a bill that states its goal is suicide prevention, are concerned over several provisions they say are “draconian” or not necessary. They also claim it will do little to affect its goal while restricting gun ownership for law abiding citizens.
Proponents argue the bill will help prevent suicides. The bill outlines the following provisions: Mandates a 72 hour waiting period to purchase a firearm, requires firearms and ammunition be stored separately in locked containers when not on the body or nearby an authorized user, and allows charges to be brought against an owner that has had a firearm stolen and used in a crime or suicide.
Testimony continued on Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The rate of suicide in Vermont is among the highest in the nation. Eighty eight percent of the 700 deaths by gunshot between 2011 and 2020 were a result of suicide.
Vermont's suicide rate per 100,000 citizens was 20.3, compared to the national average of 14.0; among men and boys its 50 percent higher.
The Rand Corporation estimated 47 percent of Vermont households had firearms present in their homes. According to the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, between 2017 and 2021, 6,333 firearms were used in a crime committed in Vermont. Only 1,903 of those firearms could be traced to a known purchaser and of those, 65 percent were recovered from someone other than the purchaser, and 64 percent were recovered outside of Vermont.
The Vermont Medical Society (VMA) supports the bill. Specifically VMA advocates in favor of safe storage to reduce the opportunity to commit suicide and to prevent unintentional gun injuries.
Speaking for the bill, VMA's Stephanie Winter favors a 72 hour waiting period to purchase a firearm. VMA's testimony states with the waiting period realize a 51 percent reduction in suicides per year. Though, in Vermont, many of the suicides by firearm are in males over 30.
Educating firearm owners about suicide prevention can also lead to less suicide deaths, states Winters.
Testimony on Wednesday questioned the legality of a portion of the bill, safe storage, negligence, and a waiting period.
A representative from the Attorney General's office, Rebecca Turner questioned the safe storage provision.
"Safe storage creates a brand new felony," Turner said. Violators of safe storage laws in New Hampshire can be fined up to $1,000. The bill, as proposed by the Vermont House of Representatives chose to treat the transgression as a felony. Five years in jail is the penalty.
Turner questioned how the bill is intended to work. A firearm can either be taken with or without consent, or loan. There's no provision in the law that requires a firearm owner to be aware if they are loaning their gun to a prohibited person.
"It's only a crime if the prohibited person commits certain acts," Turner said. The bill binds the third party owner to the crime without their knowledge of the borrower's status. The owner can be charged with a felony.
"I think you've crossed the line by making it a felony," Turner said. She urged the Committee to consider reducing a violation of the safe storage law to a misdemeanor and a fine. Turner also asked the provision including people under the age of 16 as prohibited persons to be struck.
Currently, several federal courts have ruled that restrictions imposed on gun owners to be unconstitutional. There's a case on the US Supreme Court docket that will clarify the long standing Brady Act passed during President Ronald Regan's tenure in office from 1980 to 1988.
High court rulings recently struck down other gun control laws, including over handgun possession in Washington, D.C. and a firearm prohibition in New York City.
Robert Otty representing the North Country Sportsmen’s Club expressed concerns for the sport shooting ranges. The club is located in Williston. The members participate in shotgun target shooting events.
Otty is concerned over language in the bill. As examples, he cites the word "premises" which suggests the club could be held responsible to ensure member's firearms are safely stored onsite. If a firearm is removed from the site and used to violate the law, Otty said the club could be considered a partner in crime.
"This will place a significant burden on sport shooting ranges that most will not be able to accommodate," Otty testified. "We simply are not staffed to provide the level of oversight necessary to ensure safe firearms storage on our sites, and such staffing would be impractical to implement."
Gun shows were eliminated by the 72 hour waiting period, Otty testified. He said most gun show attendees are legal firearm owners. They still must undergo a federal background check when purchasing a firearm.
"And given the bill’s primary intent to create barriers to impulsive acts of suicide, and the relative infrequency of gun shows, it seems unlikely that someone would wait for a gun show for the opportunity to purchase a firearm without a waiting period," Otty said.
Former Senator John Rodgers of West Glover testified against several provisions in the bill. He questioned data on straw purchases. Rodgers said the data doesn't include information on the source of the firearm. Some of the firearms traced to Vermont could have come from a private collection, and not necessarily through an illegal purchase from a licensed gun dealer.
Rodgers favors a waiting period for first time firearm owners. Current firearm owners shouldn't have to undergo a background check for every purchase.
"Get a card that allows you to buy guns, so if I see something I like, I can buy it," Rodgers said.
Senator Tanya Vyhovshy argued the state needs to tie a firearm to a specific owner. When there's a transfer, the seller can prove they possessed the firearm which can be done if the gun is registered.
"We're trying to address suicide by gun," Senator Phil Baruth said. "Also someone who buys a weapon to shoot someone."
Baruth said mass shooters usually buy specific firearms prior to a shooting event. A 72 hour waiting period may prevent a catastrophic situation.
Language in the bill requires safe storage of both firearms and ammunition which must be kept separate and in locked containers. Rodgers stated there's no justifiable reason to separate the two as long as the firearms and ammunition are in a locked container.
"That's a good question," Judiciary Chair Richard Sears said. "If the gun is stored safely, why separate the ammunition?"
Other concerns over this provision in the bill include the self protection aspect. Opponents of the bill ask how a firearm can be useful for self protection or as a tool for pest control in rural areas and on farms if the firearm is locked away, and/or without its ammunition?
Testimony will continue this week. The bill is a high priority for the legislature this year and is expected to be enacted into law if Governor Phil Scott agrees with the provisions.
At prior press conferences, the governor stated his concerns over the 72 hour waiting period and charging firearm owners for not complying with safe storage regulations. He asked how the safe storage provision can be enforced.