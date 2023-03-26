NEWPORT CITY- A suicide awareness walk is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 at 9:30 a.m., starting at North Country Union High School. Last Thursday, Junior ROTC student Aleigha Bonneau addressed the North Country Supervisory Union (NCSU) board outlining the reason for the event.
The cadets want to bring awareness of the subject of suicide, develop skills to help people in crisis, and try to ensure a positive outcome.
The suicide rate among veterans in 2020 was 31.7 per 100,000 people. According to data from the Veterans Health Administration this is significantly higher than the suicide rate for the general population. In fact, across all categories whether measured by sex or age the rate of veteran suicide is significantly higher.
The chair of NCSU, Gaston Bathalon is a retired military veteran. He complimented Dan Bartlett, Sr. Army Instructor of the Falcon Army JROTC Battalion, for his work with the ROTC program.
"I want to thank Dan for answering the call," Bathalon said. As a veteran Bathalon receives medical services at the veteran's hospital in White River Junction. He noted that the higher veteran suicide rate is an issue of concern.
This issue has spurred the VA to focus on programs and outreach to address veterans in need. The executive director of the VA Suicide Prevention office, Matthew Miller is working with veterans and their families to get the help they need. In 2020, there were 6,146 confirmed veteran suicide deaths nationwide.
"Veteran suicide prevention is VA’s highest clinical priority, and we can’t do it alone," Miller stated in a press release. "Suicide is preventable and everyone has a role to play in saving lives."
"This is a tremendous program," Bathalon said of the awareness walk and welcome fair.
Students in the Junior ROTC program are engaged in several community service projects, said Bartlett. In addition to the upcoming Suicide awareness walk, Bonneau said they organized a Christmas bazaar where children could buy gifts for their families. They participated in a field day at North Country Union Junior High School, engaged in fun activities with the students. The students raised money for the Veterans Hospital in White River Junction and attended a military exposition day.
"We have a personal improvement program," Bartlett said. "Students learn about civics and community service; they learn key skills in planning and operating events."