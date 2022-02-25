NEWPORT CITY-The Newport Daily Express has welcomed a new General Manager, Tabitha Armstrong. After a tumultuous period of time that includes a number of months without leadership in the building and ongoing issues created by the pandemic and staff shortages throughout the area, the addition is a welcome one.
Armstrong is not new to The Express. Over the years she has served as the Lifestyle Editor, a freelance reporter, and has both filled in and trained others at the newspaper. A trained journalist, Armstrong is excited to be reentering the business.
After leaving the newspaper, Armstrong had entered the digital marketing world. In that space she wrote digital copy for websites, digital marketing campaigns, and email marketing. She expanded into website design and social media marketing strategy where she has obtained a number of certifications.
But once in the newspaper business it never truly leaves you, she said of her return. The opportunity to take the general manager position came at a time when Armstrong was looking to transition and that lure of being back in a newspaper was an intriguing one.
The opportunity to be a part of, and serve, the community in the way that only a newspaper can is one that she couldn’t pass up.
