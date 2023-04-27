Jonathan Letourneau, 33, of Newport, appeared in Orleans County Criminal Court on Monday, April 24. He was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors stemming from two separate incidents. Charges include felony charges of burglary into an occupied dwelling, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, and grand larceny over $900. Misdemeanor charges include unlawful mischief, possession of stolen property, and petit larceny under $900. Should he be found guilty, he could face more than 25 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Most of the charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 18, 2023. William Rafferty reported to the Vermont State Police that someone broke into his home on Shattuck Hill in Derby. He claimed that a safe had been stolen that contained rare coins and personal paperwork, court records show. He also told VSP that he had security footage of the theft.
Trooper Richard Berlandy met with Rafferty at his home where the trooper reported he had observed what appeared to be tool marks and scratches on the doorframe of the back door, and that the door appeared to be bent. Rafferty told the trooper that items throughout the residence had also been moved, and he was unsure if anything else had been taken, the affidavit states.
According to the report, Rafferty told the Trooper that he had reviewed his surveillance video and didn’t recognize the people in the video. But, he said that he sells rare coins online, so that could be how the intruders targeted him.
Rafferty later provided VSP with an estimated value of $34,675 for the items that were in the safe.
Trooper Berlandy reviewed the surveillance footage, which showed a male with a beard in the residence. He appeared to leave the camera view and returned with a second male with a mustache. The two ment were recorded lifting up the safe and taking it off camera toward the back of the residence, Berlandy reported in his affidavit.
On April 20, VSP were alerted by Geraldine Hilliker of Hilliker’s Store that Letourneau and another male had tried to pay for items with unique coins. When Berlandy talked with store employees on April 21, they told the trooper that they had kept the coins separate and turned over video surveillance to the VSP.
On April 22, Trooper Berlandy was notified that the Newport Police Department had Letourneau detained on a traffic stop in Newport City. Berlandy reported that he told NPD that Letourneau was a person of interest in a burglary, so NPD brought him to their station.
Berlandy wrote in his affidavit that he met with Letourneau, who was wearing similar clothing to the man Berlandy recognized from the surveillance video from the burglary. Letourneau denied being involved in the burglary. He was arrested and taken to the BSP Barracks in Derby for processing. When Letourneau was searched, drug paraphernalia was found on his person.
According to the affidavit, “Letourneau declined to speak with Sgt. Mikkola, but advised that he had knowledge of the crime but refused to divulge any information without receiving any deals from the State Prosecutor.”
For this incident, Letourneau is facing a felony charge of burglary into an occupied dwelling, which carries a possible 25 year prison sentence; a felony charge of unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, which carries a possible three year sentence; a felony charge of grand larceny over $900, with a possible 10 year sentence; and misdemeanor charges of unlawful mischief and possession of stolen property.
The misdemeanor charge of petit larceny under $900 stems from an incident on December 20, 2022. Officer William Kulakowski of the Newport Police Department received a complaint from John Daggett, who claimed cigarettes and a cell phone had been stolen from his vehicle at the Maplefields in Newport City. Daggett told the officer that he had left his vehicle unlocked when he went into the store.
Officer Kulakowski wrote in his affidavit that he had obtained surveillance footage from the store. The footage showed an unknown man getting into Daggett’s vehicle. Officer Kulakowski wrote that he showed the footage to Sergeant Nocholas Rivers who identified the man as Letourneau.