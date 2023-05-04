On Thursday, Thomas Mullins, 53, (a.k.a Alexander Thomas Mullins) believed to be living in Morgan, was charged with being a fugitive from justice based on an outstanding warrant out of Florida. Following a traffic stop, Mullins was arrested for failure to register on the VT Sex Offender Registry. It was found that he was also the subject of a nationwide extradition warrant from Florida for multiple counts of Sexual Battery of a minor. He did not waive extradition at Thursday’s arraignment, and was held without bail.
On May 3, at about 1:30 p.m. Vermont State Police arrested Mullins for Arrest Prior to Requisition and for failure to register on the VT Sex Offender Registry, a press release issued by VSP. The VSP pulled Mullins over for a motor vehicle stop on VT-111 in Morgan. He had been under investigation because it was believed he had begun living in Morgan, VT while listed as a sex offender in Connecticut, and had failed to register as such in Vermont, the press release stated. Arrest prior to requisition means that a person being sought by another state can be arrested and jailed in another state where s/he has committed an offense.
Mullins was taken into custody without incident and held without bail until his arraignment on Thursday. It was found that he was also the subject of a nationwide extradition warrant from Florida for multiple counts of Sexual Battery of a victim under 12, the police report stated.
Mullins was registered in CT as a sex offender for a convicted offense of “Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse victim who is less than 13 (years) of age” that occurred in Pennsylvania. It was believed that he was living in Morgan, and had been since late 2021. Both Mullins and his wife have vehicles registered in Vermont, and Mullins has a VT non-divers identification card, VSP Sergeant Daniel Lynch wrote in his affidavit. Lynch stated that he had been watching Mullins for sometime, due to the belief that Mullins may be an uncompliant sex offender, and that he believed there was enough proof to show Mullins as establishing residence at the Morgan address though he had failed to register on the VT Sex offender registry. His failure to register was later confirmed.
The original offense Mullins was convicted of occurred in Pennsylvania. Mullins pled guilty to molesting his 12 year old step daughter in 2003. According to Lynch’s affidavit, Mullins is considered a sexually violent offender, “with a lifetime registration requirement.”
After Mullins’ arrest on May 3, an NCIC search indicated he was also the subject of a nationwide extradition felony warrant out of Florida for Sex Battery of a victim less than 12, times two, and others. According to Lynch, this is Capital Felony punishable by up to life in prison. The FL charges stemmed from events starting in 1998 when Mullins is accused of beginning to sexually abuse his seven year-old-step step-daughter. It is alleged that this continued until 2002 when they moved to Pennsylvania, where Mullins’ was convicted of similar charges in that state, the court record states.