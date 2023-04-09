NEWPORT CITY - Trout season opened on Saturday with eager anglers heading to Orleans County's five major rivers for this annual rite. Snow and ice-covered river banks have created colder than normal water temperatures, which slow the fish migration to spawning beds. Not only will the trout be slow to enter the rivers, being cold blooded they will be slow to bite.
"Just like any other time of year, anglers fishing early in the spring should adjust their tactics based on conditions," state fisheries biologist Shawn Good said in a press release. "Trout will become more active with warmer water temperatures."
Noah Lafont wasn't deterred by the ice cold Willoughby River on Saturday. The river ran high and fast with icy patches and snow covered banks. Nonetheless, Lafont finds fishing relaxing.
"I get excited when I get a big fish," Lafont confessed. "I get whatever's in the river."
He fishes all summer, primarily the Barton and Willoughby Rivers. Lafont is an adherent of catch and release. He's a new generation of anglers learning the sport.
Strategies for a successful fishing experience include finding a location where the water is warmer. Good recommends locating a small to medium elevation river or stream that has clean, clear water.
During the spring snowmelt the current in the river is strong. Find a backwater area where fish will seek refuge as they slowly move upriver. Cast upstream and allow the fly or bait to drift downstream toward calmer waters.
Stumps, downed trees and other vegetation are good spots for casting. As the weather and water temperatures warm, fish will seek shady areas which also provide protection from predators.
Downstream of sandy areas locate rocky outcrops where fish will rest, facing upstream. Merging currents can create drop-offs where fish can linger.
Three basic river techniques can increase your odds of a successful day. Bottom bounce live bait such as crawfish and minnows or a soft plastic bait. This technique works well where currents merge or where there are deep channels.
In-line spinners cast upstream are especially effective for catching trout. Natural food sources float downstream so the bait will look natural.
River jigging is another effective technique. Locate areas of slower current or along the shoreline for the best outcome.
The best time to catch fish is in the late spring when the water warms. However, warmer temperatures attract more anglers so there are advantages to fishing in April. Keep in mind, when it's too hot or cold for you, trout will feel the same way. Because they are cold blooded, a trout's temperature will reflect the water temperature.
The best fishing experience is when the water is between 34 and 67 degrees. Trout feeding is most prolific when the water temperatures rise by a single degree after 40, 45 and 49 degrees.
Trout don't have eyelids and have to stay in shady areas on sunny days. Target covered areas to fish. Fishing under overcast skies is ideal.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department offers fish education, regulations and helpful videos to become a better angler. Go to their website for more information.