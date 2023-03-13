NEWPORT CITY - Senator Russ Ingalls focused on the affordable heat act and paid family leave bills at Monday's legislative breakfast, calling the initiatives “unaffordable”. He said the legislature should consider whether these initiatives help people who don't have a voice.
Prior to Town Meeting Day the Vermont senate voted to add an amendment to the bill calling for a study on the financial impact the legislation will have on consumers. By a vote of 19-10, the senate added a $1.2 million study with a publishing deadline of January 2025.
"This should already have happened," Ingalls said of the study. The bill has been moved to the house for consideration. Ingalls said if the study is removed, the senate has enough votes to sustain Governor Phil Scott's expected veto.
There are competing paid family leave bills under consideration. The legislature’s version includes 12 weeks of paid leave at 100 percent of wages. The governor's competing bill caps paid leave at six weeks and 60 percent of a person's weekly wages.
"This will raise taxes," Ingalls said of both bills. Paid family leave has to be affordable and targeted to people who need the help.
Three years ago, the legislature passed a child care bill that Ingalls said is too onerous. The number of child care facilities has declined by 25 percent since that time.
"We have to go back and see what we did to harm them," Ingalls said. "The first fix didn't work."
He said the legislature can spend millions of dollars on child care, but the question is whether the expenditure will fix the problem.
Representative Larry Labor said the paid family leave bills are currently being considered by the Housing and General Affairs Committee. Labor said the revenues raised for paid family leave will be divided between the employer and employee, with each paying 5.5 percent of the weekly pay check.
H.332, is a bill looking at revising building codes. Labor said $225 million is budgeted covering residential and commercial building renovation to improve housing stock. He expects the regional planning commissions will enforce the bill.
Daylight savings time came up briefly as there is a bill in the house addressing the practice.
"Who wants to get rid of standard time?" Labor asked. "You'd think it'd be simple to do, but Vermont will be the only state with a different time than bordering states.
Another bill under consideration would lift the cap on the level of THC in cannabis products. Labor said Colorado lifted the cap and that has led to an increase in the number of people experiencing psychotic disorders.
"You can become addicted and [that can] lead to recreational abuse," Labor said.
The Landfill
The topic of increases for waste removal and at the Coventry Landfill also came up. Vermont's only active landfill is in Coventry and is owned by New England Services VT (NEWSVT). An estimated 70 percent of Vermont's waste is trucked to Coventry. NEWSVT has engaged in a strategy of acquiring independent waste haulers. The company raised rates each of the past two years.
Ingalls said that the decrease in competition is an issue that needs to be addressed.
"With someone that powerful, we need to regulate them," Ingalls said. He said landfill waste is trucked to Vermont from New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
Labor agreed the company is a virtual monopoly and said he will join with Ingalls to "kick a few stones around."
The conversation returned to the Affordable Heat Act. Ingalls said if the bill becomes law, the cost per gallon of heating fuel will rise by at least 70 cents. He said Vermont is spending $400 million a year on green initiatives, plus $300 million in clean water initiatives.
"We got rid of nuclear power and now we're after biofuel," Ingalls said. Biofuel (wood chips) are used to heat the hospital, North Country Union High School,and the junior high school. If the legislature bans biofuel the ripple effect will hurt these institutions which will have to invest in another heating system.
Labor manages a woodlot. He said there is wood that has no commercial value except in the biofuel industry. This would be left to rot without a market for it.
"What do we do with low grade wood, leave it?" Labor asked. "It'll take 100 years to decompose."
He advocates for better forestry management.
From the Audience
Jay Walsh, a member of the audience, said that he has inspected over 20,000 homes in his career. He said 40 years ago Vermont passed an energy code, but without inspectors, it was never enforced. He said the state put the cart before the horse by passing the energy code, but didn't provide funding for inspectors. He said that if the state is going to push more laws, they should have an enforcement plan.
Ingalls said there are enough building regulations and too much regulation can stifle growth. He said there's an affordability issue in Vermont for people who try to build a house in the state.
The average value of a residential home in Vermont has increased by 71 percent since 2017.