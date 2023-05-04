Vermont Author Jerry Johnson, of Albany, is in the process of planning the publication of his newest work soon. The book is a historical murder mystery that he is co-writing with Pat Goudey O’Brien, entitled Murder in Mill Hollow. Johnson and O’Brien are currently shopping their novel to a number of literary agents.
The storyline is a recollection of the main character, well into his golden years, who is the only remaining person who knows the truth about what happened on a fateful day in Mill Hollow during the Depression. Readers are quickly drawn into the time period of the novel, easily hooked with just a few paragraphs.
Johnson’s first book, A Bed of Leaves, was independently published in 2004; however, he states he has been writing all his life. Johnson says his first editor was his father, an inveterate storyteller, who helped him by proofreading his book reports in school. His second book, Up the Creek Without a Saddle, ultimately led to the publishing of his third, Noah’s Song.
Johnson offered this advice to all writers: “Write about what you know and like writing about,” and “If you want to learn about something new, start writing and learn about it as you write.” He stated that a key to success is networking and using the internet. “Nothing much happens without social media.”
The 1st Annual Vermont Poetry Festival was held last Sunday in Underhill Center, VT, hosted by The Green Mountain Writers Group. Johnson led and moderated the poetry readings, ending an eventful day.
As an active League of Vermont Writers (LVW) member, Johnson will host a gathering of the LVW this summer on July 15, as he has done multiple times in the past, at his renovated schoolhouse here in the Northeast Kingdom. Johnson and his schoolhouse have been featured in local and national magazines.
Johnson has been a member of the LVW for twenty years. He said, “Through the LVW, I’ve learned a ton about writing and publishing. I’ve met some awesome editors and writers. I highly recommend the League of Vermont Writers for anyone who loves books.”
For information on the LVW, or to join, go to www.leagueofvermont writers.org . And to keep track of what Jerry Johnson is doing, and the progress on this latest book, you can visit his website at www.JerryJohnsonVT.com.