Newport, VT (05855)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing during the afternoon. High 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.