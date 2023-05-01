NEWPORT CITY – Thanks to the Vermont Electric Co-Op (VEC), Ospreys that call Newport City their home, have safer places to nest rather than utility poles.
“Recently, a pair of Ospreys have been building a nest on our conductor riser pole at the bottom of Mt. Vernon Street,” Andrea Cohen, manager of government affairs and member relations for VEC wrote in an email. During a telephone interview last week, Cohen explained that Ospreys like to build their nests on tall, open trees and utility poles are the perfect substitute. However, the poles are not safe for the birds because nesting material can catch fire if it comes in contact with wires, or the birds and their young can be electrocuted if they come in contact with the wires. This can also cause power outages when sticks from their nests fall on the lines,
“We don’t want to see that happen,” she said. “That’s why we knock down the sticks. We want to keep the Ospreys out of harm’s way. We want to get them to a safer place.” The company knocks down nesting sticks from poles whenever they see them so that the Ospreys don’t stay there to nest.
“It diverts them from making that their home,” she explained, “Sometimes people see that, and they don’t understand what we’re doing. It’s a prevention strategy, so the (Ospreys) don’t stay there and nest.”
Cohen said that VEC works closely with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the United States Fish and Wildlife Department to make it safer for the birds. Working with the state, they are able to provide the Ospreys with an alternative home by building a platform structure near their chosen nesting site. She went on to say that in these cases, VEC will use the sticks the birds had gathered for their nest, just moving them to the alternative platform. Cohen said that wildlife experts tell VEC that the move will help attract the Ospreys to the new location.
“We have a lot of experience in the Lake Champlain Islands doing this and a lot of history,” she said. “So, we have gotten good at this.”
According to Cohen, there have been a pair of Ospreys building a nest on a conductor on a riser pole at the bottom of Mt. Vernon Street. She said VEC recently got approval from the Fish and Wildlife Department to build a platform for them on a disused pole about 40 to 50 yards away from where the birds have been building their nests. But, she said, a lot of people have an interest in what was happening because they saw VEC moving the sticks. Last week, Cohen said it appeared that the birds were taking to the new platform.