NEWPORT CITY - The sap is flowing, triggered by cold evenings and warm days. This is the time of year when maple sugar producers have little time to rest, converting sap into maple syrup.
Allison Hope, director at Vermont Maple Sugar Makers' Association (VMSMA) has a background in finance, marketing and branding. Before being hired by VMSMA several years ago, Hope was the director of the Community Engagement City Market in Burlington.
Hope brought her skill set and enthusiasm to the maple sugar makers industry and hasn't looked back. The association encourages membership from back yard hobbyists to big organizations such as Sweet Tree in Brighton which has half a million taps.
In her role as director, the association provides marketing advice, encourages best practices, product quality, education, stewardship of sugarbushes, climate change alerts and promotes forest diversity.
The association partners with sugar maker associations in other states as well as Canada.
This weekend at least 85 organizations will invite the public to visit their sugar making operations. Visitors have the opportunity to see how sap is turned into maple syrup, sample products including maple candy and tour the operation.
The following weekend in April the open house tour will continue. The event has become so popular an open house will be scheduled in September during leaf peeper season.
"Not everyone can take part in the spring," Hope said of the fall event. "They're too busy collecting and evaporating the sap."
In the fall, people flock to Vermont to see the fall foliage, said Hope. The goal is to build relationships between tourists and sugar makers.
Agritourism is heavily promoted by the Agency of Agriculture. Through open house activities, visitors can hike on the property, sample food, stay at a bed and breakfast operation, and learn how to make syrup.
"We introduce people to the process," Hope said. "From tapping trees to the final process."
Interpersonal relationships are important, bonding producers with consumers. Hope said visitors love to hear agriculture related stories which can solidify relationships. Many sugarmakers have websites and online stores to promote sales.
"We have webinars during the year, plus in person education," Hope said. VMSMA offers resources including research and email newsletters updating industry news.
The organization is active in the 17 day Big E event in Massachusetts hosted in September. The event draws 1.6 million visitors who tour the six New England state's pavilions. Hope said it takes four days to set up and two to clean up afterward. The Vermont pavilion opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. every day.
Protecting Vermont's brand is one of the association's goals. The Agency of Agriculture conducts inspections to make sure the syrup isn't adulterated with beet juice or corn syrup. Hope said they check color, clarity, and density to ensure the product is pure.
"We need to protect the brand quality," Hope said of the association's goals. "We have the highest quality, follow best practices; we have to make sure we're backing it up."
The association has a checklist for producers who want to expand beyond a backyard operation. Hope said the association offers certification programs and access to grants to upgrade facilities.
A concern within the industry is the transition to the younger generation. They want to ensure the industry will include maple syrup producers of all size operations spearheaded by youth.
"They need to learn how to keep a healthy diversified forest," Hope said. A mature tree can be tapped when it's 40 years old so long term planning is necessary.
The industry is quite robust. Production is increasing and new markets are being explored. Hope is convinced a new generation of producers will step up. Classes are offered at high school career centers, teaching students the craft of maple syrup production.
"It's still a big family business," Hope said of the industry. "There's a lot of families that transition from parents to children."
Originally, sap was evaporated by heat using firewood. Some operations switched to heating oil which can provide a more consistent temperature. Over time, the industry replaced sap buckets with tubes and invented reverse osmosis, reducing labor and increasing production.
Hope said the association is creating a "maple passport" to encourage the public to visit participating organizations year round.
"There's so many places to go," Hope said of the upcoming open house weekend. "People love their maple syrup, and we expect a good season for everyone."
Visit VTmaple.org to locate a participating sugar maker in your area. A 2023 maple map can provide travel directions to the organization's location.