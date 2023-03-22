(The following content is selections from the feature in Thursday's Agriculture section of the Express. Take a look, then pick up the Express for the full story)
NEWPORT CITY - The sap is flowing, triggered by cold evenings and warm days. This is the time of year when maple sugar producers have little time to rest, converting sap into maple syrup.
Allison Hope, director at Vermont Maple Sugar Makers' Association (VMSMA) has a background in finance, marketing and branding. Before being hired by VMSMA several years ago, Hope was the director of the Community Engagement City Market in Burlington.
In her role as director, the association provides marketing advice, encourages best practices, product quality, education, stewardship of sugarbushes, climate change alerts and promotes forest diversity.
The association partners with sugar maker associations in other states as well as Canada.
This weekend at least 85 organizations will invite the public to visit their sugar making operations. Visitors have the opportunity to see how sap is turned into maple syrup, sample products including maple candy and tour the operation.
The following weekend in April the open house tour will continue. The event has become so popular an open house will be scheduled in September during leaf peeper season.
"We introduce people to the process," Hope said. "From tapping trees to the final process."
Protecting Vermont's brand is one of the association's goals. The Agency of Agriculture conducts inspections to make sure the syrup isn't adulterated with beet juice or corn syrup. Hope said they check color, clarity, and density to ensure the product is pure.
"We need to protect the brand quality," Hope said of the association's goals. "We have the highest quality, follow best practices; we have to make sure we're backing it up."
A concern within the industry is the transition to the younger generation. They want to ensure the industry will include maple syrup producers of all size operations spearheaded by youth.
"They need to learn how to keep a healthy diversified forest," Hope said. A mature tree can be tapped when it's 40 years old so long term planning is necessary.
"It's still a big family business," Hope said of the industry. "There's a lot of families that transition from parents to children."