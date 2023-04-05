VILLAGE OF DERBY LINE - On Tuesday, Derby Line met for their annual Village Meeting. Voters passed their budget, elected a new trustee, and reviewed village business. Discussion also took place concerning village charter changes to allow for a permanent building in Baxter Park.
A covenant in the deed to Baxter Park doesn't permit a permanent building be erected within the park. In the covenant there is a mechanism for the village voters to modify the charter. Eighty percent of the village voters must favor a change.
The language in the covenant can be interpreted two ways. Either 80 percent of all registered voters in the village must support a covenant change, or 80 percent of those who vote at a special meeting must favor a change to the covenant.
At Tuesday's annual village meeting trustee Chair Richard Creaser outlined the next steps that will need to be taken in order for the village to change the charter. With voter approval, the trustees will file in probate court asking a judge to accept their version of the 80 percent threshold, arguing in favor of the lesser standard.
Creaser reminded voters that plans for a gazebo at the park were tabled because no one wanted to challenge the covenant. A warming shed that was at the ice skating rink years ago wasn't a permanent structure, he explained.
The skating rink is being resurrected and a portable warming shed was built and donated to the village. There are other potential uses for the shed.
"If we get the okay, we'll put the shed in permanently," Creaser said. Properly equipped, the shed can be used in the summer to sell food and beverages, ice cream and other products. The village recreation committee will develop ideas for the shed's use with guidance from the trustees.
Voters authorized the trustees to move ahead with plans to clarify the Baxter Park covenant.
Election
Dustin Horne is the new village trustee. Horne was elected to a three year term with 22 votes. Karen Jenne scored nine votes and incumbent Sandra Harrower-Garrett received six votes.
Roads
The trustees unveiled plans to spend $200,000 on paving projects this year. Dachner Circle will be paved and five other streets will be repaved. There's a lot of village streets that need repaving so the trustees had to prioritize which streets to choose first.
"Part of what we look at is what's the state of the infrastructure under the roads," Creaser said in response to a question. The trustees don't want to pave over water and sewer pipes that may be in need of replacing.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation has scheduled paving projects for Caswell Avenue and Main Street (state highways) in 2024 or 2025.
Jenne opposed Article 10 which adds $30,000 to the road repair fund. She noted the village budget is up 20 percent this year. The appropriation will be in addition to the trustees budget.
The article passed, as did Article 9 which authorized the trustees to transfer $1,924 in unused fund balance to the road repair fund.
Other Business
An effort to increase a special appropriation of $1,000 to the Derby Line Fire Department to $2,500 failed. Fire Chief Craig Ellam said in the 40 plus years he's been affiliated with the fire department they've let the village use their equipment. In return, a special appropriation of $200 was approved at the annual village meeting.
A year ago the appropriation was increased to $1,000 as proposed by a village resident. But, this year’s request increase failed by a paper ballot vote. Thirteen favored the increase and 16 opposed. The original article passed.
The request for $2,500 by the Haskell Free Library and Opera House was questioned and well defended. Former trustee Keith Beadle said the historical building that straddles the USA/Canadian border is the most recognizable landmark in the community. The building is over 100 years old and needs ongoing maintenance.
The library directors have been busy since the Covid pandemic closed the library for almost two years. Renovation and restoration projects are in the planning stage or already underway. Funding sources from both sides of the border underwrite the renovations.
Voters were convinced by the arguments in favor of the appropriation and the motion carried.
The annual budget of $227,720 is $47,368 higher than the 2022 budget. That led to a question about why the village employees have 100 percent of their insurance premiums paid for by the village. Most people pay a percentage of the premium, a resident argued.
"Our wages are sad, the private sector can pay more," Creaser said. One way to compensate is to pay the insurance premium. "This year we expanded benefits to families."
To be competitive and get quality candidates, the village trustees ramped up benefits to offset the lower pay. Creaser noted the hourly pay for line cooks and the cleaning staff at Jay Peak Resort is higher than the wages for the road crew. He also pointed out that the same employees maintain the municipal water and sewer systems.
Trustee Sarah Webster asked that residents, rather than consider the insurance premium in a negative light - as just increasing taxes, see it as a benefit the employees earned by their hard work.
The budget passed along with all remaining articles and the meeting adjourned.