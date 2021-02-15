Newport, VT (05855)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 6F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.