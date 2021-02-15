Northwestern and Central Vermont: Afternoon commuters should expect mostly bare and wet roads as light scattered snow showers continue until around 6 PM. Snowfall accumulations between 1/2" to just over 1 in" Drivers on the roadway late night tonight and early morning tomorrow will experience widespread heavy snow and low visibility and snow-covered roads. Snow will transition to a sleet/snow mixture around 5am creating some difficult travel conditions. Difficult driving conditions may be present for early morning commuters tomorrow.
Southern Vermont: Roadway users in the southern reaches of the state should expect light and scattered snow showers continuing into the nighttime hours becoming heavy around 10pm. Roads will be bare and we early on then transitioning to snow covered as the night wears on. Expect difficult driving conditions after 10pm and sleet/snow covered roads around 5am tomorrow. Morning commuters should expect difficult driving conditions.
Northeastern Vermont: Expect bare and wet roads this afternoon which will rapidly change to snow covered around 4pm. This later afternoon snow will be short lived and out of the area around 7PM leaving drivers with bare and wet roads again until the early morning hours where roads will quickly transition to snow/sleet covered around 2AM. Morning commuters should expect fair driving conditions.
VTrans: Maintenace crews will be out in force all night tonight plowing and treating roadways. Expect to encounter maintenance vehicles and when you do give them room to work and don’t crowd the plow! Drive Safely.
For additional roadway condition information and roadway alerts:
VTrans website, Winter Weather Central: https://vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/winter
Plow Finder: http://plowtrucks.vtrans.vermont.gov/
Highway Webcams: https://vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/rwis
New England 511: http://newengland511.org/Home/Index
VT-Alert: https://vem.vermont.gov/vtalert
VTrans on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VTransontheroad/
VTrans on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AOTVermont