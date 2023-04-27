WESTMORE – After a brief discussion with Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow on Monday, the Westmore Selectboard voted to renew the town’s contract with the sheriff’s office. The contract calls for 414 patrol hours at a cost of $24,012.
The selectboard asked Harlow to attend the meeting to field questions from community members. Some community members had questions about how the Sheriff’s Department provides law enforcement coverage, particularly after hours. Those at the meeting indicated the town considered asking for more coverage hours, but wanted to know if patrol could happen during problem times. In response, Harlow said the Sheriff’s Department tries to be in the area during the summer and evening hours because these have been identified as problem times, and because some people have had concerns about happenings in the beach area.
To curb crime, the Sheriff’s Department tries to close the gate to the parking lot overnight.
Harlow encourages those who witness issues to get license plate numbers and vehicle descriptions, as well as other information, and report it. She said if the officers know who the troublemakers are, depending on the behavior, they might be able to talk to these offenders about their actions.
“The more information we have, the better,” she said. “They are not usually doing it when we’re right there.”
It was mentioned at the meeting that some people would like the town to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to install surveillance equipment at the beach parking lot. Harlow seemed to like the suggestion and noted that if the camera captures a crime, depending on what it is, law enforcement could seek out the offender. A video surveillance system can also help law enforcement determine when things are happening, she said.
“It definitely doesn’t hurt,” said Harlow. She didn’t recommend a specific camera manufacturer, but noted the system should be of a quality that can capture details like license plates. “If you’re going to spend the money, you’ll definitely want to get something to make it worth your while.”
The length of time the town would want to retain what’s captured would be up to them, and what they want to hold on to, said Harow. She doesn’t think someone would want to watch it 24-7, but if they did and saw something that is concerning or suspicious behavior, the video could be captured and downloaded to a USB drive. That way, the town doesn’t need to worry about all the footage for a long period of time because saving it would become expensive, she said. When asked, Harlow said it’s not necessary for the town to post signs stating that cameras are present, but advised she would because it’s a good deterrent for offenders.
“Anybody who is in public should assume that they are being recorded or that pictures can be taken,” said Harlow. “It’s a good thing to put the signage up there because again it’s a deterrent, and it puts people on notice.”
Westmore resident Ellie Majchzak expressed concerns about speeding traffic.
“They speed all the time,” she said, of traffic near Route 5A. “Especially in the summertime. You get them racing up and down the street. I’m always just afraid somebody is going to get hit. I have little kids who are across the street from me. One is in a wheelchair, and one is on a scooter, and they always go for a walk. The cars don’t slow down. They’ll go right past them. It’s really a problem.”
Majchzak said that sometimes the police come around late Sunday morning, but the people are not speeding then. Instead, they speed in the middle of the afternoon, the evening, and at night, said Majchzak. Harlow said, there is nothing set in stone when it comes to deputies being in the community.
“It’s dependent on who is in this area,” she said. “Who is working the shift. What the time shifts are. We have rotating shifts.”
It doesn’t take long for people to get the word out that the Sheriff’s Department is in town patrolling or watching for speeders, said Harlow, who added they do catch speeders. The Sheriff’s Department can set a speed cart out that gives them data, she said.
Westmore resident Tim Hayes asked what the plans are for higher anticipated summer traffic considering the United States-Canadian Border is reopened this summer. In response, Harlow said the Sheriff’s Department is going to do the best it can with the manpower it has.
“Everybody wants us everywhere at the same time,” he said. “We recognize that our parks, beaches, and stuff are going to be busy. We’re going to try to do what we can to be down here and curb that.”
Harlow also encourages all towns to have posted speed limit signs so that if tickets are taken to court, it is easy for officers to defend the ticket. She also recommends that the town have a speed ordinance; otherwise, a judge could throw out a ticket.