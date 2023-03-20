WESTMORE - Former road foreman Clayton Butler has sued the Town of Westmore alleging that the selectboard did not follow due process outlined in the town's personnel policy when he tendered his resignation. Butler contends he was subjected to unjust disciplinary action and was wrongfully terminated.
Butler was hired on a part time basis in 2015. By 2017 he had been promoted to full time road foreman. At the time of the promotion Butler became the supervisor of part time road crew employee Burton Hinton.
Hinton was promoted to full time in 2017 and served on the selectboard at the same time.
There was friction between the two as Butler alleged Hinton wouldn't follow his orders. It is alleged that Hinton damaged Westmore property and equipment and failed to report the damage. Butler also alleges Hinton wouldn't follow his instructions at least twice a week.
As an example, Butler said Hinton was directed to plow out the entryway to the transfer station before it opened at 8 a.m., but on numerous occasions he would not do so.
Butler also alleged Hinton would not check roads for storm damage as directed.
The selectboard countered that it's the road foreman's responsibility to check the roads.
Butler began documenting various incidents including taking photographs. Butler brought the matter to the selectboard which took no action. The selectboard did direct Butler to continue documenting future incidents should they occur.
In 2019, after Hinton was no longer on the selectboard; the selectboard assigned him to work at the transfer station, a position Butler did not supervise. Hinton continued to work full time on the road crew in the summer and 16 hours/week in the winter.
In January of 2019, Reilly Auger was hired as full time road crew. Butler alleges Hinton made derogatory remarks about him to Auger and other town employees. Prior to Town Meeting in 2019, Butler alleges Hinton arranged for Westmore residents Cory Curtiss and Ronald Holmes to make derogatory comments about his work performance and salary at the meeting.
Following the Town Meeting, the selectboard voted to have Hinton report directly to selectman Peter Hyslop. Butler alleged that he asked the selectboard to take action to protect him from the derogatory comments or he would take legal action against the town for the hostile work environment.
The same spring Butler alleged Auger took several yards of stone from the town garage to use for his driveway after he was told to buy the stone from a sand and gravel company. When confronted by Butler, Auger allegedly agreed to inform Hyslop, apologize, and pay for the stone.
It is alleged Hyslop directed Auger to make audio recordings and take photographs of Butler without his knowledge. Some of the pictures allegedly show Butler violating the personnel policy including taking diesel from the town garage for his personal use.
Butler denied the allegation, stating Hyslop gave him permission to do so when Butler was using his personal vehicle to inspect the roads.
Auger also alleged Butler plowed the parking lot of a business, interacted inappropriately with a town resident, made disparaging comments about Hinton in front of crew members from other towns, and installed a video surveillance camera at the garage without the selectboard's permission.
The selectboard asked Butler to respond to the allegation prior to scheduling a disciplinary hearing. He confirmed taking diesel fuel and was under the impression Hyslop verified the presence of a surveillance camera was not a violation of the personnel policy.
The town alleges Butler admitted to several violations stating "you got me" and following an executive session in April 2019, suspended Butler without pay for two weeks. Butler instead chose to tender his resignation effective immediately, stating the two week suspension would serve as his two week notice.
Butler signed the suspension memorandum and handed over his keys and the remote control door opener for the town garage.
Four days later Butler had a change of heart and asked to be reinstated as road foreman. The selectboard instead voted to accept his resignation.
On April 17, 2019 the selectboard issued a verbal warning to Auger and a memorandum to Hinton, which were entered into their personnel files. The reasons were not disclosed. Shortly thereafter Hinton and Auger tendered their resignations.
Butler was then hired to the road foreman position in Brownington, at a lower rate of pay and less benefits.
Butler is suing the town on the following counts: Wrongful termination by involuntary resignation, retaliation, breach of covenant and fair dealings, violation of public policy, negligent supervision, intentional interference with a contract, violation of due process, and violation of open meeting laws. He alleges in the suit that he suffered financial damages as a result of the wrongful dismissal.
The court is asked to award Butler compensatory and punitive damages and attorney fees against the Town of Westmore.
The town's position on Butler's resignation is that there were no allegations of unlawful employment practices. Butler was given adequate notice, explanation and opportunity to be heard. He admitted to the allegations against him, and the resignation was voluntary.
As the defendant, the Town of Westmore asks the court that the complaint be dismissed, judgment entered in its favor, and their attorney fees.