DERBY - The Derby Development Review Board approved an application by Todd Wright for a change of use permit for a Derby warehouse that has long been owned by Ron Wright. Ron recently sold the building that was part of his auction business. The building is located on Commercial Drive where light manufacturing is permitted.
On Monday evening Todd Wright outlined the plan to move Vermont Frozen Foods from the rear of the Dollar General business on Derby Road, to the new location. The front of the building will continue as a sports shop, while the rear of the building will be converted for manufacturing.
"It's the same footprint," Wright said. Three quarters of the building will be converted into a factory. Twice a week an 18 wheeler will load the pizza for distribution. Pizza will not be sold onsite.
Currently five employees make the frozen pizza. Wright anticipates the number of employees may grow in the future as sales increase.
A walk-in freezer will be added, lighting upgraded, and a fire alarm system installed. Wright said he has a permit from the fire marshall. At the DRB's suggestion, Wright will add a lock box allowing the fire department to access the building in the event there's a fire. The alternative is for the fire department to knock the door in.
"I guess it's cheaper than replacing doors," Wright said.